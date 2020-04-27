Elective surgery will be returning to local hospitals under new guidelines announced Monday by the state Department of Health.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the guidelines are based on recommendations developed jointly by the American Hospital Association, the American College of Surgeons, the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, along with recommendations by the Children’s Hospital Association.
“We know that many patients have had to delay important elective procedures and operations, but it was necessary to ensure that our health care system has enough capacity in case it became overwhelmed with patients with COVID-19,” Levine said during her daily press briefing.
“This guidance puts forth ways for hospitals and ambulatory surgical facilities to (resume surgery) while making sure that we stay prepared for any possible resurgence of COVID-19 in those areas.”
The guidelines published on the Health Department website call for hospitals to consider the number of new cases in the region over the past two weeks and be sure there is enough capacity, staffing, personal protective equipment and other supplies available to safely do the elective procedures while remaining prepared for possible COVID-19 resurgence.
Conemaugh Health System says it is ready.
“We are aware of the guidelines,” Conemaugh’s statement said. “We are well-positioned to meet them, and we will be communicating our plans around elective surgery to our patients and the community very soon.
“Conemaugh will be keeping patient and staff safety at the forefront in these decisions.”
UPMC hospitals, including UPMC Somerset, UPMC Bedford and UPMC Altoona are ready to meet the guidelines, the UPMC system said in a release.
“We are pleased with the guidelines announced by the state,” the statement said. “UPMC will safely re-open for elective cases in compliance with these and (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid) guidelines.”
Windber’s hospital is also ready to offer care while protecting patient safety, said Tom Kurtz, president and CEO of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“We have been preparing for this reopening for the last couple of weeks,” Kurtz said, calling the new guidelines “great news.”
“We have established a safe inpatient environment that separates post-surgical care from medical admissions,” Kurtz continued.
“Our surgeons are anxious to begin to care for patients who have had their procedures put on hold for the past few weeks.”
Andy Carter, president and CEO of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, said the state’s hospitals support evidence-based guidelines introduced by the health department and Gov. Tom Wolf.
“HAP and its members look forward to continuing to work together with the Wolf Administration to ensure we are achieving the right balance between reducing COVID-19’s incidence and expanding access for Pennsylvania patients to essential health care services, including non-emergent surgeries and procedures,” Carter said in a press release.
