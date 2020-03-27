HARRISBURG – The Department of Human Services on Friday unveiled a new mapping tool to help workers in essential jobs find day care.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation order intended to slow the spread of coronavirus by closing nonessential businesses, shuttered day cares, but the state provided waivers to child care facilities serving workers in sectors deemed essential.
By Friday, the state had provided waivers to 700 child care facilities to continue serving those workers, including those who work in health care, first-responders, along with employees of grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and public sector jobs, said Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller.
The map is on the Human Services’ website at https://www.dhs.pa.gov/providers/Providers/Pages/Coronavirus-Child-Care.aspx.
“While many Pennsylvanians are responsibly heeding guidance from the Department of Health to stay home, there are still many thousands of essential workers whose jobs require that they go out into the world and do work that makes it possible for the rest of us to stay safe and healthy,” Miller said. “For many of these workers, safe and stable child care is an essential need.”
On March 16, Wolf recommended that all licensed child care centers and group child care homes operating outside of a residence to temporarily close starting the next day. A few days later, Wolf changed the request to an order.
The public can access information about child care providers that have been granted waivers on the department’s website, which includes a map linked on the citizen resource page of the COVID-19 section.
Day care operators who have reopened have been told that they should have their waivers on hand to show to inspectors or law enforcement if they check in, Miller said.
State police have been doing compliance checks of businesses operating after the mitigation order came down. Through Thursday, they had issued 78 warnings and no citations, statewide, according to the state police.
Day care operators have also been provided guidelines for screening children and their parents when the children are dropped to identify if there may a potential coronavirus case, said Campanini, deputy secretary for the Office of Child Development and Early Learning in the Department of Human Services.
In addition, since most day cares serve families whose parents are employed in businesses closed by the governor’s order, the facilities have vacancies, which makes it easier for the centers to adapt for social distancing measures, she said.
