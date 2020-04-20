Pennsylvania's total number of reported COVID-19 deaths has topped 1,000.
On Sunday, Dr. Rachel Levine, the commonwealth's secretary of health, announced 276 new deaths, bringing the count to 1,112 among adult patients, since the first case was confirmed on March 6.
The increase, which Levine described as “significant,” is due, in large part, to the state modifying the way information is compiled.
“We have a number of different data systems,” Levine said during an online press conference. “We have data systems called NEDSS (National Electronic Disease Surveillance System). That's the information that we get from hospitals, that we get from health care systems, that we get from county and municipal health departments, and we get from long-term care living facilities. Those cases and deaths are put into that system.
"Of course, we also have our vital records department, which tracks births and deaths. So there are cases that might be diagnosed by a coroner or other ways where that data comes into that system. Today, we reconciled those systems, which showed in the increase we're reporting.”
Levine explained the numbers in the context of comorbidity – the presence of multiple factors that might have contributed to a person's death.
“Some deaths are reported to us with several causes of death – with COVID-19 listed as maybe the fourth or fifth cause of death,” Levine said. “Our epidemiologists then investigate whether or not that person has previously tested positive for COVID-19. This work takes time. And so, today, the increase in deaths is a culmination of that data-validating effort.”
Eight of the deaths occurred more than two weeks ago, 138 from April 5-11 and the rest in the past week.
“These deaths did not happen overnight,” Levine said. “They did not all occur in the last 24 hours.”
Going forward, Levine expects that “this data will mean that the overall number is higher, but we don't expect this type of reconciliation data every day. We expect the number of deaths to increase, but certainly at a lower rate than we reported today because of the reconciliation of data.”
Locally, there have been 19 reported cases with one death in Cambria County, 15 cases with one death in Bedford, and 18 cases with no deaths in Somerset, as of 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to information provided by the department of health.
With 1,215 new cases reported on Sunday, there are now 32,284 Pennsylvanians known with COVID-19. Levine said approximately 1,618 of the total cases are in health care workers. More than 2,600 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 with more than 640 requiring the use of a ventilator or breathing machine, as of 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Approximately 45% of hospital beds, 39% of ICU care beds and 70% of ventilators are still available.
