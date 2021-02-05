There were no triple-digit increases in this region, with fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases in most local counties on Friday.
All measures updated Friday on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early warning dashboard were trending downward, with new cases down by 6,178 statewide over the past seven days.
The portion of all tests that come back positive edged down to 8.6% over the past seven days. Last Friday’s report showed a 9.3% positivity rate for the previous seven days.
On Friday, the state reported 4,688 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 861,674.
Cambria County added 42 new cases, Somerset County added 28 cases, Bedford County added 11 cases, Blair County added 30 cases, Indiana County added 21 cases, Clearfield County added 13 cases, Centre County added 49 cases and Westmoreland County added 62 cases.
The health department reported 138 new deaths, bringing the state total to 22,239 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There were no additional deaths in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford or Clearfield counties on Friday. Blair County added five deaths, Westmoreland added nine deaths and Centre County added one death.
Check back for updates.
