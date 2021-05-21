Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 infection rate among all those tested is below 5% for the first time since mid-October, state Department of Health data showed on Friday.
The state’s positivity rate over the past seven days is 4.5%, down from 5.3% over the previous seven days, the Early Warning Monitoring System shows.
Most counties across the region saw positivity rates fall as well, led by Cambria County’s drop to 4.1% for the seven days through Thursday, down from 6.9% for previous seven days.
Somerset County is at 5.1% positivity, down from 6.1%. Bedford County is at 8.1%, down from 9.2%. Blair County held steady at 6.7%.
Indiana County is at 5.9%, down from 6.8%. Clearfield County is at 5.9%, down from 6.6%. Centre County is at 3.7%, down from 5.5% Westmoreland County is at 4.9%, down from 5.4%.
The department considers counties with positivity rates less than 5% to be at low risk for community transmission of the coronavirus.
There is evidence that vaccines against COVID-19 are working, Health Department spokeswoman Maggi Barton said.
“As the vaccine expanded to those 65 and older very early on in the vaccination progress, we are seeing declining rates of cases within that age group and will look forward to seeing the same throughout all age groups as more and more residents get vaccinated,” Barton said in an email. “The majority of incoming cases, deaths and hospitalizations are not of fully vaccinated people.”
For the second day in a row, there were no new COVID-19 deaths in the eight-county region. There were 25 additional fatalities statewide. With 1,823 new positives, Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 1,193,355 cases and 26,990 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Westmoreland added 50 cases, Cambria added 28, Blair added 27, Somerset added 26, Clearfield added 16 and Bedford, Centre and Indiana each added 11 new cases.
Meanwhile, providers have administered 10,066,220 doses of vaccine and 4,399,578 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Another 1,632,238 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one shot of a two-dose vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports out of more than 123 million people who were fully vaccinated nationwide through Monday, 1,811 have been hospitalized, including 443 that were not related to COVID-19. That’s about 0.0015% of all fully vaccinated people.
