HARRISBURG – The state House took a step forward Monday toward moving the state’s primary election from April 28 to June 2 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The House state government committee approved a Senate bill that will be amended on the House floor Tuesday to include the provision moving the primary to June, along with other changes, said committee chairman state Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming. Those include provisions to make it easier for counties to process mail-in votes and change polling locations if needed to accommodate the special circumstances created by the coronavirus outbreak, he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday said he supports the idea of moving the primary. Everett said he believes there’s broad bipartisan support for the measure.
“Things look good right now,” he said.
The idea has been welcomed by election watchdog groups.
“Maintaining the right to vote has never been as important as it is now in this time of crisis,” said Ray Murphy, state coordinator for Keystone Votes.
“We are encouraged that during this time of crisis, Gov. Tom Wolf, his administration, and members of the General Assembly are putting aside partisanship to keep Pennsylvanians healthy while ensuring the safety, security, accessibility and integrity of our election process.”
Keystone Votes is a coalition of 43 civil rights, civil liberties, good government and other groups in Pennsylvania focused on improving the state election process.
States across the country have already taken steps to move their primaries to avoid having people lined up to vote at a time when public health officials are encouraging “social distancing” to deter the spread of coronavirus.
On Monday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that state is moving its primary from April 28 to June 2.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Friday that his state is moving its May 5 primary to June. Pennsylvania would be the ninth state to move its primary, according to Politico.
In addition to Rhode Island and Indiana, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio have all announced plans to postpone their primaries in an attempt to avoid problems associated with the coronavirus outbreak.
Everett said that in addition to moving the primary, the legislation would give temporary authority to county election directors to make adjustments to hold the election in a time when it may be difficult to find enough poll workers, Everett said.
Election officials have expressed concern about recruiting and retaining poll workers, many of whom are senior citizens who may be wary of exposing themselves to illness by working at the polls. In addition, counties may find that some locations, such as nursing homes, that have previously allowed polling places in their facilities, are no longer willing to do so if the concerns about coronavirus are lingering, he said.
“This will give them the flexibility to do what they need to do” to combine polling places or make similar changes, Everett said.
