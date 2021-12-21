JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Less than three weeks after the U.S. announced its first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data say it has become the dominant strain in the country.
Although the main concentrations of the latest variant are in the nation's Southeast and Northwest, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says it is preparing for an omicron onslaught.
“Public health officials have anticipated a sharp increase in omicron cases based on similar occurrences across the world,” spokesman Mark O’Neill told The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday in an email.
“The Department of Health wants to assure the public that we have more tools to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants than we did at this time last year.”
The department is calling on the public to do its part in slowing the omicron spread – which had been double the rate of the delta variant.
“We know layered prevention strategies can slow the spread of COVID-19 and help prevent serious illness and hospitalization,” O’Neill said. “Those strategies include getting vaccinated, getting the booster shot, wearing masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and considering taking a COVID-19 at-home test prior to gathering with others over the holidays.”
The CDC calculates that omicron accounts for 75.8% of all new COVID-19 cases in the agency’s region that includes Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Cambria milestone
Tuesday’s state health department COVID-19 update showed five additional deaths in both Somerset and Blair counties, along with three more Cambria County deaths, among 197 new deaths statewide.
The three deaths pushed Cambria County’s total above 600 deaths, reaching 601. There have been 462 deaths for every 100,000 people in the county. That’s the fourth-highest fatality rate by population in the state and the highest for any large county with more than 100,000 residents.
All eight counties in the region recorded additional deaths Tuesday. Westmoreland County added four deaths, Centre County added two and Bedford, Indiana and Clearfield counties each had one new death.
There were 9,607 new cases statewide – the most in 10 days.
That brings the state totals to 1,904,121 cases and 35,615 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Combining the state and Philadelphia health department reports shows that 7,905,935 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 19,108,361 doses, including 2,361,937 boosters.
