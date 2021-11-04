JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were 5,162 new COVID-19 cases and 72 additional deaths in Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
It was the most new cases for one day in almost three weeks, pushing the state’s seven-day floating average up slightly to 3,913 cases a day.
- Cambria County added 74 cases and two deaths on Thursday, bringing the county totals to 19,870 cases and 523 deaths.
- Somerset County added 49 cases with no deaths to reach 10,856 cases and 257 deaths.
- Bedford County added 41 cases with no deaths to reach 6,951 cases and 175 deaths.
- Blair County added 79 cases and one death to reach 17,937 cases and 396 deaths.
- Indiana County added 59 cases with no deaths to reach 9,281 cases and 234 deaths.
- Clearfield County added 44 cases and one death to reach 11,458 cases and 200 deaths.
- Centre County added 33 cases with no deaths to reach 20,829 cases and 246 deaths.
- Westmoreland County added 151 cases and three deaths to reach 45,819 cases and 913 deaths.
Combining Thursday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows that 7,446,056 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Vaccine providers have administered 16,215,553 doses, including 882,495 boosters.
