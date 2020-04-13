Another 1,366 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 24,199 confirmed cases, the state Department of Health announced Monday.
There are 17 new deaths in Monday's report, bringing the state's total to 524 deaths in those who tested positive for COVID-19.
Although Monday's new COVID-19 confirmations were higher than the 1,178 new cases in Sunday's report, the growth rate has slowed significantly from recent weeks, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said during Monday's virtual press briefing.
“We're not seeing the doubling of cases – that exponential growth – like other countries and states have seen,” Levine said.
Watch Health Secretary Rachel Levine's press conference from Monday.
She warned that easing social-distance recommendations, opening non-essential businesses or allowing large gatherings would lead to more cases.
“The number of cases continues to rise, but that rate of rise has slowed,” she said. “We have bent that curve. ... That's just great news.”
Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties each added one new case. Cambria now has 14 cases, Somerset has 13 and Blair has 11.
Indiana County added three cases and now has a total of 43. Westmoreland County added five for a total of 228 and Fayette County had three more cases to hit 57.
Bedford County remained unchanged with five cases and Clearfield County held steady at nine.
No county in the region reported additional deaths on Monday. Cambria and Bedford have reported one death each. Fayette has had three and Westmoreland has six.
New county-specific hospital capacity data included in the daily update show that Cambria and Somerset have a combined 53 beds available in negative-pressure isolation units.
Cambria has 60 ventilators available, with 16 currently in use – including two for patients with COVID-19. Somerset has all of its 22 ventilators available.
Statewide, there are 2,238 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 680 who are on ventilators or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines to assist with breathing.
The statewide coronavirus report includes 1,179 health care workers and 1,688 residents of nursing homes or personal care homes who have the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.