As nursing home staff and residents and hospital workers receive initial doses the COVID-19 vaccine, the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday updated guidance for others now eligible and those who are next in line for vaccinations.
“We want to make sure we are getting vaccine into arms,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during Friday’s press briefing.
She and Gov. Tom Wolf stressed that the states don’t control how much vaccine each receives. That is determined by the federal Operation Warp Speed program.
Updated guidelines released Friday expand the list of frontline health-care workers who can get the vaccine immediately to include school nurses, prison medical staff, pharmacists, nursing students, dentists, dental hygienists, chiropractors, direct care workers and more.
They are included in Phase 1A of the plan, which represents an “ethical, equitable and efficient” approach to distribution, Levine said. The plan is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Phase 1A will be followed by Phase 1B, Phase 1C and Phase 2 – which makes vaccine available to the general public.
“We are working to ensure that everyone who wants access to COVID-19 vaccine gets it,” Levine said, warning it will take several months before there is enough vaccine doses for everybody. Each recipient must get two separate shots.
Phase 1B will provide access to anyone age 75 and older, along with essential front-line workers, such as first responders, teachers, postal workers and those in grocery stores, manufacturing, food and agriculture industry, public transit and churches.
Phase 1C expands eligibility to those age 65-74, along with more essential workers, including food service, information technology, government workers, housing construction, finance and banking, energy and legal services.
Distribution continues
So far, 837,300 doses have been received by hospitals and other health-care facilities in the state. Those medical centers have vaccinated more than 235,000 people. Levine said the number is actually higher, but some reports are delayed.
Organizations receiving the vaccine have been ordered to provide a portion to eligible health-care workers in the community, in addition to their own staff. While it is not officially time to start Phase 1B, Levine said some rural hospitals have been able to vaccinate all the Phase A1-eligible workers and still have vaccine available.
“We don’t want vaccine to go to waste under any circumstances,” she said. “If there is nobody under A1 that’s standing there, please vaccinate the person that’s standing there to make sure the vaccine gets into arms.”
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown is still working through its staff, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore said in the hospital’s weekly update.
“To date, we have administered nearly 1,500 doses at Memorial,” Dunmore said. “We are working to develop a process for offering vaccine in the near future to nonhospital-affiliated health-care workers. We will update the community as this becomes available.”
Biden to ramp up distribution
Policy changes announced Friday by the Biden administration could speed up the vaccination process. Levine explained that Operation Warp Speed is holding back as much vaccine as it distributes to make sure there is enough for the necessary second doses, given three to four weeks after the initial shots.
Biden announced Friday he’ll begin distributing the vaccine that was held back because he believes there will be plenty for second doses, which are required for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently being distributed.
“What the Biden administration is saying is that they have complete confidence in the manufacture and distribution system of Moderna and Pfizer and Operation Warp Speed that that second dose will be available when necessary,” Levine said.
While noting that she does not have access to all the information Biden’s team has, Levine said, “As long as the doses are there, we’ll be able to get vaccine into arms.”
Levine: No severe reactions
The health department has received no reports of severe adverse reactions to the vaccine, she said. Some may experience minor fever, headache or sore arms, but those are signs the body’s immune system is activated, Levine noted.
Dr. Kate L. O’Brien, director of immunization vaccines and biologicals for the World Health Organization, explained the reaction during a virtual event earlier this week.
“What’s happening when you get those symptoms is: It’s your body’s immune response that is actually turning on,” O’Brien said. “Something good is happening in your body when that’s happening.”
She encouraged those with significant underlying health conditions, such as heart and lung diseases that put them at higher risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, to arrange for vaccinations as soon as possible.
“Those are actually the very people we want to be immunized,” O’Brien said. “People with underlying conditions were included in the clinical trials that demonstrated the impact that the vaccine had against the disease.”
There have been some severe allergic reactions to the vaccine, which is why WHO and the CDC recommend it only be administered in health care settings with the ability to treat severe reactions, said Dr. Alejandro Cravioto, chairman of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization .
Those receiving the vaccine must be monitored at the facility for 15 to 30 minutes after getting the injections.
WHO’s advice on shots
Anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction to an injected vaccine in the past should not get the COVID-19 vaccine, but virtually everyone else should get it, O’Brien said.
Because the vaccine has not been studied on pregnant women or those under 16, it is not recommended for those groups. There is no reason to believe, however, it would be harmful to those populations, O’Brien said. Pregnant women who are front-line workers and those under 16 with underlying health conditions may want to talk to their doctors about getting vaccines.
Even those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who became ill with the virus should get the vaccine, when their groups come around, Cravioto said.
“That is one of the main recommendations,” he said.
“We do not know how long the natural protection (of having had COVID-19) will protect people from infection.”
Current research indicates those who have the virus can be immune for up to eight months, but Levine said it may also depend on how much coronavirus actually spreads through the body.
The vaccine may provide longer protection, but it’s still preliminary research, O’Brien said.
“We don’t know the answer to that,” she said. “Our hope and our expectation is that there will be durable immunity.”
Keep wearing masks
Unfortunately, getting both doses of the vaccine may not prevent an individual from contracting and spreading the coronavirus, even if he or she does not get sick, O’Brien said. The virus is too new and the research is ongoing, so mask-wearing and social distancing are still recommended for those who are vaccinated against coronavirus.
“We do not have information on whether you may become infected and pass it on,” she said.
“Now is not the time to pull back from the intervention we have in place. We are still in a very, very bad place in this pandemic.”
The vaccine, however, provides hope, Wolf said.
“It will take time, but a future without COVID-19 is possible,” Wolf said.
“I thank all Pennsylvanians for joining me in fighting for that future.”
