Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 35F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 35F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.