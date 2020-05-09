Cambria County added two new COVID-19 cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday.
Cambria's new total is 42 cases, with one death during the pandemic.
Bedford County added one new case to reach 29. Blair and Somerset counties remained the same with totals of 28 and 32, respectively.
Pennsylvania added 1,078 new coronavirus cases and 72 deaths statewide.
There are now 55,316 cases and 3,688 deaths overall.
To date there have been 221,791 negative tests across Pennsylvania.
"As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in the daily release. "I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19."
In nursing and personal care homes, the number of cases has increased to 11,239 resident cases 1,605 employee cases across 44 counties.
According to the report, 2,518 deaths in Pennsylvania have occurred in residents at personal care facilities.
Cambria County has one personal care home case.
