JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were 12,748 new positives and 183 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The report brings the seventh consecutive decrease in the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases, hitting 14,187. On Jan. 19, the average was 22,979 cases a day.

In this region, Cambria County added 207 cases and two deaths, Somerset County added 87 cases and one death, Bedford County added 75 cases and two deaths, Blair County added 206 cases and one death, Indiana County added 104 cases with no deaths, Clearfield County added 120 cases with no deaths, Centre County added 134 cases and one death and Westmoreland County added 341 cases and four deaths.

Combining Wednesday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health department shows 8,273,495 people have been fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.

Vaccine providers have administered 21,112,402 doses, including 3,397,097 boosters. 

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 207 2 31,713 24,359 662 508 1,473 1,131 130,192
Somerset 87 1 17,327 23,591 364 496 952 1,296 73,447
Bedford 75 2 10,161 21,218 248 518 460 961 47,888
Blair 206 1 26,975 22,142 555 456 1,180 969 121,829
Indiana 104 0 15,673 18,642 322 383 866 1,030 84,073
Clearfield 120 0 17,489 22,067 294 371 910 1,148 79,255
Centre 134 1 32,541 20,039 318 196 1,510 930 162,385
Westmoreland 341 4 72,744 20,850 1,219 349 3,297 945 348,899
Region 1,274 11 224,623 21,434 3,982 380 10,648 1,016 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 12,748 183 2,605,439 20,352 39,932 312 99,307 776 12801937

