JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were 12,748 new positives and 183 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The report brings the seventh consecutive decrease in the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases, hitting 14,187. On Jan. 19, the average was 22,979 cases a day.
In this region, Cambria County added 207 cases and two deaths, Somerset County added 87 cases and one death, Bedford County added 75 cases and two deaths, Blair County added 206 cases and one death, Indiana County added 104 cases with no deaths, Clearfield County added 120 cases with no deaths, Centre County added 134 cases and one death and Westmoreland County added 341 cases and four deaths.
Combining Wednesday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health department shows 8,273,495 people have been fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.
Vaccine providers have administered 21,112,402 doses, including 3,397,097 boosters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.