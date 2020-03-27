Indiana County reported its second coronavirus case Friday as the state's total confirmed COVID-19 count reached 2,218 with 531 new patients.
There have been an additional six deaths among coronavirus patients, bringing the statewide total to 22 deaths.
All those with confirmed tests are in isolation – either at home or in a hospital, the Health Department said in its daily update.
Westmoreland County has six new confirmed cases, for a total of 30 patients.
Coronavirus numbers in other local counties remain unchanged. There is one each in Cambria and Blair counties and two each in Somerset and Clearfield counties. There has been no COVID-19 positive tests in Bedford County.
At 40%, those age 25-49 represent the largest age group for those who tested positive for COVID-19. The 50-64 age group is next largest, at 28%, and 18% are age 65 and over.
Most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date, the Health Department said.
