As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Pennsylvania’s state prison system has so far avoided the “worst-case scenario” now happening at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said Wednesday.
“We projected it a couple ways,” Wetzel said during a conference call with reporters. “Rikers Island and their growth and expansion of cases – is that normal, or is that a worst-case scenario? What I would suggest today is that it’s a worst-case scenario.”
Wetzel said that there were 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Pennsylvania state prison inmates as of Wednesday afternoon, all at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County. No other state prison has yet reported a confirmed case, but Wetzel said there have been four cases confirmed at DOC halfway houses.
“If our cases were growing at Rikers’ rate, we’d be up to 2,200 cases,” Wetzel said. “If we were growing at the community rate, we’d be at about 59 cases.”
New York City’s PIX11 news outlet reported that 627 employees and 334 inmates at Rikers Island had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, while seven employees and two inmates there have died.
“I think what the numbers reflect is a real opportunity to mitigate the spread, short-term, by using things like significantly limiting out-of-cell time and lockdowns,” Wetzel said. “Right now, at Phoenix, where we have positive cases, we are locked down on the housing units that have nexuses to positive cases. … That’s a short-term strategy.
"Fortunately, we’ve been able to keep it out of inmates in the other facilities, and hopefully we’ll continue to do that.”
The DOC on Monday reported its first COVID-19-related death of an inmate – a 67-year-old man who had been serving a life sentence at SCI-Phoenix for a first-degree murder conviction. The man died of acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19, with contributing factors of liver cirrhosis and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, officials said.
Meanwhile, 24 DOC employees had self-reported testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday afternoon, including seven at SCI-Phoenix and three each at SCI-Fayette, SCI-Retreat and SCI-Chester.
Employees who test positive have been directed to stay home from work until a doctor clears them to return.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered the DOC to establish a program to temporarily release nonviolent inmates who are close to their release dates to community corrections facilities or home confinement. He said the program would “reduce our nonviolent prison population and leave fewer inmates at risk for contracting COVID-19 while maintaining public safety.”
Approximately 1,500 to 1,800 inmates would be eligible for temporary release under the program, although the actual number of inmates released is expected to be lower, given the challenges of connecting them to the health care and behavioral health system and ensuring housing and food security.
Wetzel, who has repeatedly said that the state prison system’s population must be reduced if COVID-19 is to be successfully managed, said during Wednesday’s call that he expects between 40% and 80% of eligible inmates to eventually be released under the program.
The first set of names of inmates who would be released under the program were submitted to Wolf on Tuesday, Wetzel said.
There were 44,098 inmates in the state prison system as of Wednesday, according to the DOC – 92 fewer than there were on Tuesday, 161 fewer than there were at the end of last week and 474 fewer than there were at the end of last month.
All visitation at DOC facilities has been suspended since March 13. A quarantine of the state prison system has been in place since March 29.
All prison staff have been instructed to wear masks; also, all staff are being screened upon arrival at prisons, and nobody with cold or flu symptoms or a fever above 100.4 degrees is being permitted to enter.
