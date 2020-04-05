Pennsylvania topped 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with Saturday's update, with 1,597 new patients, the state Department of Health reports.
That brings the state total to 10,017, with positive tests in 65 out of 67 counties.
Cambria County has reported six cases, up by two from Friday's report. Somerset County remained at three cases.
New cases were also reported in several area counties. Indiana County also added two cases and now has nine confirmed COVID-19 patients. Bedford, Blair and Clearfield each had one new case. Totals are Bedford, four; Blair, five; and Clearfield, seven.
The department also reported 34 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 136. The new deaths included five in western Pennsylvania. Beaver County reported four new deaths for a total of six and Allegheny County had its third patient die.
Butler County previously reported two deaths. Fayette County has had one death and Lawrence County reports two deaths.
The new report of 1,597 confirmed cases represents a 16% increase in total COVID-19 patients, which is slightly lower than in recent weeks. The daily increase has been within a percentage or two of 20% since the state's numbers began surging in mid-March.
During the state's daily briefing, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the lower daily rate of increase does not signify fewer cases in the coming days.
“Unfortunately, there is no evidence of the virus slowing down,” she said. “All of the models that we have show continued growth.”
The fluctuation may be related to the rate at which labs are completing test results, she said.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
There are 60,013 patients who have tested negative to date.
Those infected include almost 500 health care workers across the state. Reports show 14% of the state's 695 nursing homes have at least one coronavirus case.
Levine closed her remarks by reminding reporters the state's other public health crisis is still around.
“While our efforts are focused now on this pandemic of COVID-19, the opioid epidemic and the substance abuse epidemic have not gone away,” Levine said. “It is critical that Pennsylvanians know that even in these challenging times, help is available.
Recovery programs and treatment centers continue to operate as life-sustaining activities, and most Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have moved online.
“Even during these unprecedented times, let us never forget that treatment works and recovery is possible,” Levine said.
