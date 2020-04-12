Kaden Cassidy is fighting boredom during the COVID-19 isolation period by, well, fighting.
The Bedford senior, who capped an unbeaten season by winning the 138-pound PIAA Class AA title last month, hasn’t done much to work on his wrestling skills the past few months, but he has been practicing mixed martial arts with his father.
“I’m sparring a lot,” Cassidy said. “That’s draining. I think that’s a little harder than wrestling.”
A George Mason recruit, Cassidy was expecting to head to the campus in Fairfax, Virginia, in late June, but that has been delayed until July. With the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Cassidy wonders if that target date will get pushed back as well. He said the coaching staff at the Division I program hasn’t given him much guidance as to what he should or shouldn’t do to stay in shape.
“They say just keep working out,” he said.
Under different circumstances, Cassidy would be traveling regularly to participate in practices with Quest and Team Nauman clubs. He’s not interested in online practices and would rather get hands-on workouts with his father, Darren.
“I’ve been wrestling a little with my dad,” he said. “MMA has some wrestling in it, especially my style.”
This isn’t the way he expected his senior year of high school to end.
“I’d rather be back in school and wrestling every day. I love it,” Cassidy said. “This kind of sucks, but everything happens for a reason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.