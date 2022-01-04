Another new-case record Tuesday pushed Pennsylvania’s seven-day rolling average above 20,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time.
An additional 24,850 positives were reported statewide, with half the region’s eight counties in triple digits in Tuesday’s update of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Cambria County had 264 new cases, Somerset County had 86, Bedford County had 32, Blair County had 57, Indiana County had 114, Clearfield County had 77, Centre County had 174 and Westmoreland County had 366.
“Pennsylvania, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said in the department’s weekly update. “This should not cause for panic, but it should be a call to immediate action. There are clear steps that every Pennsylvanian should be taking to help protect themselves and their loved ones.”
The press release included these recommendations:
- Get vaccinated to help prevent serious illness and hospitalization.
- Get a booster dose because it is proven to substantially increase your level of protection.
- Wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of your vaccination status.
- Get tested if you are exposed or develop symptoms and then follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance.
“The Wolf administration continues working to increase testing opportunities and ensure that vaccine is readily available to everyone 5 and older,” Klinepeter said. “Meanwhile, wash your hands frequently, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and maintain physical distance to help reduce spreading the virus over the winter months.”
Tuesday’s update listed 169 additional COVID-19 deaths statewide, including one each in Cambria, Bedford, Clearfield and Centre counties; two each in Somerset and Westmoreland counties, three in Blair County and four in Indiana County.
Cases, deaths up in ‘21
{span style=”font-size: 16px;”}A review of end-of-the-year COVID-19 totals for 2021 showed the pandemic, fueled by the delta variant and sluggish vaccine acceptance, brought even more cases and deaths than in 2020.{/span}
There were 16,214 COVID-19 deaths in all of 2020 and 20,501 in 2021. Case totals were 248,039 for 2020 and 1,373,425 for 2021.
The state’s first positive cases were not identified until March 2020. Comparing the March-December data from 2121 to the 2020 totals also showed significant increases.
The state added 1,186,194 cases and 12,689 COVID-19 deaths from March through December 2021, while the 2020 totals were 648,039 cases and 16,214 deaths.
A fall surge in COVID-19 deaths, locally, did not ease. Cambria added 56 deaths in December, Somerset added 52, Bedford added 34 and Blair added 62. All were increases over November.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
