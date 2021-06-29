For the fourth consecutive day and seventh day in the past nine, there were fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Tuesday’s 162 additional positives puts the state’s rolling seven-day average at 175 cases a day. The state average has been fewer than 200 cases since June 23, when the rolling average dropped below the threshold for the first time since March 25, 2020.
With 13 new deaths statewide, Pennsylvania has had 1,211,869 cases and 27,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
In this region, there were 14 new cases and one death across eight counties.
Bedford County had six new cases, Cambria County had three cases, Indiana County had two cases, Westmoreland County had two cases and one additional death, Centre County had one case and Somerset, Blair and Clearfield counties had no new cases or deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 11,635,434 doses and there are now 5,371,801 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated. Another 1,333,173 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
