The state’s COVID-19 surge continues to climb, approaching a half-million total cases.
On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 11,084 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 481,118.
Cambria County added 178 new cases, Somerset had 122 new cases, Blair had 223, Bedford had 62, Indiana had 60, Clearfield had 110, Centre had 80 and Westmoreland had 568 additional COVID-19 cases.
For the fourth consecutive day, Pennsylvania reported more than 200 deaths on Saturday. There were 201 new deaths reported for a total of 12,436 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria had eight additional deaths, Blair had nine new deaths, Somerset had one, Bedford had three, Indiana had one, Centre had four and Westmoreland County reported nine additional deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations continued to surge, with 5,940 COVID-19 patients being treated in Pennsylvania hospitals, including 1,209 in intensive care units and 675 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Cambria County hospitals had 106 COVID-19 patients and Blair County hospitals had 122 on Saturday.
The trend in the 14-day moving the average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by more than 4,700 since the end of September.
