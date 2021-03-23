As the state approaches 1 million total COVID-19 cases, there are now more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
The Department of Health update Tuesday showed 3,515 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 991,950 cases.
There are 1,567,116 who are fully vaccinated, with the state averaging more than 85,500 vaccines a day over the past seven days.
Another 2,955,988 people are partially vaccinated after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Blair, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties each added one new death Tuesday among 39 statewide. It brings the state total to 24,828 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The state’s rolling seven-day average has topped 3,000 cases a day for the first time since Feb. 18, reaching 3,033 average cases a day. Two weeks ago, it was 2,472 and a month ago, it was 2,659.
Cambria County added 28 cases, Somerset County added 16 cases, Bedford County added six cases, Blair County added 28 cases, Indiana County added eight cases, Clearfield County added 45 cases, Centre County added 66 cases and Westmoreland County added 105 new cases of COVID-19.
