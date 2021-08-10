As Pennsylvania Agriculture Sec. Russell Redding continued his ongoing tour of the region on Tuesday, he took time to encourage residents of rural communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine during a stop at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days.
Approximately 64% of Pennsylvania citizens, ages 18 and older, have received a full vaccine.
One-shot Johnson & Johnson doses were available at Ag Progress Days near State College.
Pennsylvania has seen a seven-day moving average of more than 13,100 people per day receiving vaccinations, while the delta variant continues to spread, primarily among the unvaccinated population.
“As we work to maintain a sense of normal and come back from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that letting down our guard and not maintaining some controls of protection will come back to haunt us,” Redding, who stopped at Mount Aloysius College on Monday, said in a released statement.
“Science tells us that the best protection against the COVID-19 virus is getting vaccinated," he said. "Pennsylvania is a leading state in the nation for rate of vaccination. I encourage anyone who has not yet said yes to take advantage of the multitude of free clinics around the state. From our rural plains to our city spaces, this is a layer of protection that will benefit you, your family, your community, and this commonwealth.”
There were 161 new COVID-19 cases reported in the local eight-country region on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria County saw 21 new cases and one death.
Another death occurred in Clearfield County.
There were almost 700 new combined cases recorded throughout Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland in the past seven days.
Pennsylvania added 2,076 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday.
