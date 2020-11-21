Approximately one out of every 42 Pennsylvanians has been diagnosed with COVID-19 sometime this year.
On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health noted that the commonwealth passed yet another grim milestone, eclipsing 300,000 combined confirmed and probable cases. The total reached 302,564 from among an estimated population of 12.8 million, according to census.gov.
An additional 6,778 cases were reported in one day.
Statewide deaths attributed to COVID-19 now stand at 9,801 with the addition of 112 new deaths.
“There are 3,162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19,” the DOH reported in a press release. “We have reached levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest. Of that number, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.”
Pennsylvania's recovery rate has plummeted due to the recent surge, going from more than 80% just a few weeks ago to 64% as of Saturday.
The state did not provide county-by-county updates on Saturday.
As of Friday, there were 2,877 cases in Cambria, 1,165 in Somerset, and 1,113 in Bedford. That means one out of almost every 50 residents of those counties – with an approximate combined population of 250,000 – has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.