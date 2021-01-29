Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 report jumped by 9,643 cases on Friday for the largest increase in almost three weeks, the Department of Health’s midday report showed.
The increased helped push the rolling seven-day average higher for the second consecutive day to 5,696 cases a day, ending a 17-day decline in the average.
Locally, new-case reports remained fairly level, with Westmoreland County’s 120 new cases the only triple-digit increase.
The state reported 159 additional deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 834,038 cases and 21,462 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit in March.
Cambria County reported 63 new cases, Somerset County had 28, Bedford County had 18, Blair County had 44, Indiana County had 13, Clearfield County had 37 and Centre County had 60 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Westmoreland County reported eight new deaths; Blair reported four deaths; Cambria, Somerset, Centre and Clearfield each reported two deaths and Bedford reported one death. There were no additional deaths in Indiana County.
