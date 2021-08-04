covid

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 levels continue to surge, with nearly 1,500 cases in Wednesday’s update by the Department of Health.

The daily report showed 1,493 additional positives and 15 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,230,454 cases and 27,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The new deaths included one each in Clearfield and Westmoreland counties.

Cambria County added 14 new cases and Westmoreland County added 27 cases, raising both counties’ seven-day rate farther into the elevated range of community spread, where indoor masking is recommended even for fully vaccinated people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s levels of transmission are based on either the seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 people or the seven-day percent positivity for all COVID-19 tests. The CDC recommends even those fully vaccinated should wear masks in public indoor settings in counties with elevated or high spread.

Low spread is fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 people or less than 5% positivity. Moderate spread is 15 to 50 new cases per 100,000 people or 5-8% positivity. Substantial spread is 50 to 100 new cases per 100,000 people or 8-10% positivity. High spread is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people or more than 10% positivity.

Cambria County’s level of transmission is now 54.5 and Westmoreland County’s is 55.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

Clearfield County added 12 cases, keeping its transmission level solidly in the elevated range at 65.6 cases per 100,000.

Somerset, Bedford, Indiana and Centre counties are hovering near the 50-case level and daily fluctuations in new cases affect the rate more significantly in counties with smaller populations.

The situation was illustrated Wednesday when a four-case drop in Somerset County’s seven-day total dropped the county out of the elevated range and a five-case jump in Bedford County’s seven-day total pushed it into the elevated range.

Somerset has had 49 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Bedford has had 58.5 cases, Indiana has had 51.1 cases and Centre has had 50.5 cases.

Blair County has remained solidly in the moderate level of transmission with 26.3 cases per 100,000.

Meanwhile, the CDC reports 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Combining Wednesday’s reports from the state health department and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 12,716,760 total doses, with 6,581,947 people are fully vaccinated.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are is the latest COVID-19 information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 14 0 14,971 11,499 441 339 71 55 130,192
Somerset 2 0 8,155 11,103 219 298 36 49 73,447
Bedford 5 0 4,777 9,975 142 297 28 58 47,888
Blair 1 0 13,589 11,154 344 282 32 26 121,829
Indiana 10 0 6,521 7,756 179 213 43 51 84,073
Clearfield 12 1 8,769 11,064 157 198 52 66 79,255
Centre 21 0 17,112 10,538 228 140 82 50 162,385
Westmoreland 27 1 34,852 9,989 784 225 195 56 348,899
Region 92 2 108,746 10,377 2,494 238 539 51 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 1,493 15 1,230,454 9,611 27,883 218 8,152 64 12,801,937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you