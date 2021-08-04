JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 levels continue to surge, with nearly 1,500 cases in Wednesday’s update by the Department of Health.
The daily report showed 1,493 additional positives and 15 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,230,454 cases and 27,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The new deaths included one each in Clearfield and Westmoreland counties.
Cambria County added 14 new cases and Westmoreland County added 27 cases, raising both counties’ seven-day rate farther into the elevated range of community spread, where indoor masking is recommended even for fully vaccinated people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s levels of transmission are based on either the seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 people or the seven-day percent positivity for all COVID-19 tests. The CDC recommends even those fully vaccinated should wear masks in public indoor settings in counties with elevated or high spread.
Low spread is fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 people or less than 5% positivity. Moderate spread is 15 to 50 new cases per 100,000 people or 5-8% positivity. Substantial spread is 50 to 100 new cases per 100,000 people or 8-10% positivity. High spread is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people or more than 10% positivity.
Cambria County’s level of transmission is now 54.5 and Westmoreland County’s is 55.9 cases per 100,000 residents.
Clearfield County added 12 cases, keeping its transmission level solidly in the elevated range at 65.6 cases per 100,000.
Somerset, Bedford, Indiana and Centre counties are hovering near the 50-case level and daily fluctuations in new cases affect the rate more significantly in counties with smaller populations.
The situation was illustrated Wednesday when a four-case drop in Somerset County’s seven-day total dropped the county out of the elevated range and a five-case jump in Bedford County’s seven-day total pushed it into the elevated range.
Somerset has had 49 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Bedford has had 58.5 cases, Indiana has had 51.1 cases and Centre has had 50.5 cases.
Blair County has remained solidly in the moderate level of transmission with 26.3 cases per 100,000.
Meanwhile, the CDC reports 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Combining Wednesday’s reports from the state health department and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 12,716,760 total doses, with 6,581,947 people are fully vaccinated.
