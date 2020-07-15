New COVID-19 cases were reported across the region Wednesday, with the 994 additional positive cases statewide, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria and Blair counties each reported six new cases, Somerset had two and Bedford had one new case.
No additional deaths were reported for any local county.
The department on Wednesday reported 26 additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 97,665 cases and 6,957 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Allegheny County's new cases continued to surge, with 246 new cases overnight.
Philadelphia added 135 cases.
