coronavirus cell
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s count of new COVID-19 cases jumped again Tuesday with 569 additional positives reported statewide, according to data from the state Department of Health.

It’s the first time since mid-June that the daily report topped 500 new cases.

The 569 new cases and 10 additional deaths in Tuesday’s update brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,217,332 cases and 27,805 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.

There were 39 new cases and no additional deaths across the eight-county region.

Cambria County had five new cases, Somerset County had two, Blair County had one, Indiana County had two, Clearfield County had four, Centre County had eight and Westmoreland County had 17. There were no additional cases reported in Bedford County.

The vaccine program for the 66 counties overseen by the state health department has administered 11,442,686 doses, and 5,621,779 people are fully vaccinated, Tuesday’s report showed.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health does not update its vaccine data every day but on Monday it showed 1,770,472 total doses have been administered and 818,430 people are fully vaccinated.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 5 0 14858 11412 441 339 16 12 130192
Somerset 2 0 8093 11019 219 298 4 5 73447
Bedford 0 0 4744 9906 142 297 6 13 47888
Blair 1 0 13534 11109 344 282 10 8 121829
Indiana 2 0 6441 7661 179 213 15 18 84073
Clearfield 4 0 8676 10947 156 197 13 16 79255
Centre 8 0 16971 10451 228 140 27 17 162385
Westmoreland 17 0 34552 9903 781 224 70 20 348899
Region 39 0 107869 10293 2490 238 161 15 1047968
Pennsylvania 569 10 1217332 9509 27805 217 2678 21 12801937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you