Pennsylvania added 5,191 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 839,239, the state Department of Health's report showed Saturday.
Locally, counties including Cambria and Somerset each added a few dozen positive cases.
Cambria reported 34 new cases, Somerset added 24, Bedford added 26, Blair had 42, Indiana had 19, Clearfield added 48 and Westmoreland added 85.
More than 941,000 doses of the virus vaccines had been administered to 757,766 people since Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Those numbers include vaccine administration through the CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, according to the state. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
Statewide, there were 3,586 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 699 patients were in intensive care units. Most of the patients hospitalized were ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths had occurred in patients 65 or older, the department's report showed.
There were 140 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 21,602 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Locally, Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties each reported one new death. Clearfield added three deaths and Blair added eight. Westmoreland had 15 new deaths reported Saturday.
