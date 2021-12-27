JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case total jumped by 40,847 positives over the Christmas weekend, including the largest one-day increase of the pandemic.
Friday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 13,286 new cases. The previous record was 12,884 cases on Dec. 5, 2020.
Monday's update by the health department includes COVID-19 reports from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Cambria County had 242 new cases over the four days, Somerset County had 181, Bedford County had 58, Blair County had 159, Indiana County had 151, Clearfield County had 156, Centre County had 467 and Westmoreland County had 841 new cases.
It puts the state’s rolling, seven-day average at 10,069 cases a day, topping 10,000 for the first time since Dec. 17, 2020.
The current surge, however, is concentrated in other areas of the state. Over the past seven days, Pennsylvania has added 551 cases for every 100,000 residents. Rates for the region’s eight counties range from 293 in Blair to 504 in Centre.
There were 109 additional deaths recorded statewide over the four days, including two each in Cambria, Somerset and Centre, three each in Blair and Indiana, five in Bedford and seven in Westmoreland.
Totals are now 1,964,994 cases and 36,069 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Combining updates on the state and Philadelphia heath departments’ vaccine dashboards shows there are now 7,942,652 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated and vaccine providers have administered 19,375,267 doses, including 2,498,253 boosters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.