New COVID-19 cases continued to soar locally, as the state topped 3,000 daily cases for the first time.
Friday’s report of 3,384 additional positive cases shattered the previous record, set Thursday, by almost 15%, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s noon update showed. It brings the state total to 223,950 cases.
Total deaths pushed the 9,000 mark with 38 new deaths bringing the state total to 8,975 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Indiana County added two deaths and Bedford, Centre and Westmoreland counties each had one new death.
Across the region, Cambria County reported 46 new cases, Somerset County had 17, Bedford County had 31, Blair County had 38, Indiana County had 41, Centre County had 79 and Westmoreland County had 82 new cases.
Philadelphia reported 393 new cases and Allegheny County added 239 cases.
There are 1,597 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, including 33 in Cambria County hospitals, 53 in Westmoreland County, 23 in Centre County, 16 in Indiana County, 13 in Blair County, nine in Clearfield Count and five in Bedford County.
