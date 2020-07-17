For the second time this month, Pennsylvania added more 1,000 COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the state total to almost 100,000 cases, the Department of Health announced Friday.
Cambria County added 10 cases for the second consecutive day. Somerset had three new cases, and every surrounding county had at least one new case.
Friday's report showed 1,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths, bringing Pennsylvania totals to 99,478 cases and 6,992 deaths related to COVID-19.
No additional deaths were listed Friday for any local county.
Friday's total was greater than the 1,009 cases reported a week ago and was the highest since 1,295 cases were added May 10 – the last time the daily report topped 1,000.
Allegheny County reported an increase of 240 cases Friday and and Philadelphia reported 163 new cases.
Check back for updates.
