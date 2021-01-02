The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 9,253 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
A two-day total of 16,967 positive cases brings the statewide total to 657,292.
There are 5,624 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,172 patients in intensive care units. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
COVID-19 cases in Cambria County jumped by 75, from 8,910 to 8,985.
In Somerset County, the case count increased by 63, from 4,934 to 4,997.
No new deaths were added in either county in Saturday's update.
Elsewhere in the region, Bedford County saw an increase to 3,001 from 2,969; Blair County cases increased to 8,095 from 7,956; and Indiana County case jumped to 4,019 from 3,984. No new deaths were added in those counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.