Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were added in the local eight-county region between Tuesday and Wednesday.
There were no additional local deaths.
Cambria and Somerset counties recorded two cases apiece, according to information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania saw an increase of 525 cases and eight deaths, bringing the commonwealth's totals to 1,217,857 and 27,813, respectively, since the pandemic started. It was only the second time since mid-June that the state’s daily total topped 500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.