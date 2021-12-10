JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The state averaged 1,044 more COVID-19 cases a day over the past week, compared to the week before.
There were 11,628 new cases in Friday’s COVID-19 update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
That’s the largest one-day increase since Dec. 11, 2020, and the fifth-largest of the pandemic. It’s the second time this month that new cases topped 10,000.
That data pushed the the state’s rolling seven-day average to 7,786 cases a day, up from 6,742 cases a day last Friday.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 4,502 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals, including 940 patients under intensive care and 560 on ventilators, Friday’s update showed.
Locally, there were 223 COVID-19 patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, with 52 in ICUs and 50 on ventilators.
The state’s online dashboard showed Cambria and Blair counties each had one staffed ICU bed available.
Somerset County had nine ICU beds and Bedford County had none available.
Two weeks ago, there were 3,465 hospitalizations statewide, with 195 across the local four-county area.
'Successful' treatment
Although local hospitals say they are able to handle the influx, leaders are reminding the community that an early COVID-19 treatment is keeping people out of the hospitals.
Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, is among those encouraging at-risk patients with early symptoms to consider monoclonal antibody treatments.
“I’ve been tracking the patients that have received monoclonal antibody treatments,” Csikos said. “Only one or two who have been treated with the monoclonal antibodies have been admitted to the hospital.”
The treatments must be administered at a hospital and all area hospitals are offering the antibodies.
“For patients with a confirmed COVID-19 case who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, we continue to offer monoclonal antibody treatment at our four hospitals,” Conemaugh Health System said in a statement. “This treatment … has been very successful at lessening the severity of illness and preventing hospitalization.”
Last week, UPMC announced research showing a more convenient treatment option has proven equal to the intravenous treatments and the Windber hospital began offering the new treatment this week, Csikos said.
Intravenous monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 have been available for several months. They take an hour, followed by a one-hour observation period with vital-sign checks.
With the new option, patients get four shots, given at the same time. After the injections, the same observation period is required.
“This is allowing us to get more of these patients treated,” Csikos said.
Both options are available to those age 65 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms, Csikos said, adding that treatment must be given within 10 days of the first symptoms.
Individuals who are obese, pregnant or who have certain medical conditions are also eligible for the treatments.
Monoclonal antibodies are also available as a prevention measure for those who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients, such as members of the same household.
Hospital leaders also urged people to get COVID-19 vaccinations and recommended boosters as the best defense against the virus.
On Friday the health department urged vaccinated teens, aged 16 and 17, to get the newly-approved Pfizer booster shot as an added protection.
“It is great news to see booster eligibility expanded and we know providers are ready to offer more protection for Pennsylvanians,” state Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said in a press release.
Locally, Johnstown Area Heritage Association and Highlands Health free medical clinic are offering a vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Heritage Discovery Center off of Broad Street.
Pfizer vaccines and boosters will be available for those age 5 and older, with the bonus of a free pass to the Heritage Discovery Center/Johnstown Children’s Museum for anyone receiving the shots. The passes are to be used on a return visit.
Registration is available at https://www.jaha.org/events/covid-vaccine-clinic-2/.
Numbers update
Combining Friday updates by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows there are now 7,768,033 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 18,354,899 doses, including 1,980,577 boosters.
There were 144 new deaths in Friday’s state update, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,818,299 cases and 34,415 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County had 141 new cases and four additional deaths, Somerset County had 65 new cases and two deaths, Bedford County had 41 cases with no deaths, Blair County had 117 cases and three deaths, Indiana County had 120 cases and one death, Clearfield County had 125 cases and four deaths, Centre County had 98 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County had 234 cases and four deaths.
