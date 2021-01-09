Pennsylvania logged more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, according to the state Department of Health's update Saturday.
The 10,045 new incidents and 273 deaths raised the commonwealth's totals to 713,310 cases and 17,667 lives lost.
Cambria and Somerset counties both added 118 cases – with nine new deaths for the former and three for the latter – which increased the overall numbers to 9,578 and 5,554, respectively.
The surrounding region's numbers remained comparatively low.
Bedford had 24 cases and one death; Blair, 65 and four; Indiana, 36; and Clearfield 87. Neither Clearfield nor Indiana added deaths Saturday.
To date there have been 3,352,377 negative tests in Pennsylvania and the recovery rate is 73%.
According to the state's website, there have been 209,678 partial novel coronavirus vaccinations administered in Pennsylvania and 13,347 full doses.
Cambria County has seen 2,910 partial and 213 full vaccines administered.
The county has also seen a decrease in confirmed cases for the past seven days by 100, a dropping incidence rate per 100,000 residents and 28.1 fewer daily hospitalizations on average.
As of Saturday, nursing and personal care homes had 56,791 resident cases with 10,543 among employees for a total of 67,334 at 1,492 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
An estimated 20,545 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.
