The limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine received through the federal government continues to be the primary cause of slow distribution, a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokeswoman said in Friday.
Lindsey Mauldin, senior adviser, fielded a volley of questions about vaccine distribution during a press briefing Friday. They included questions about legislation supported by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, allowing the Pennsylvania National Guard to support vaccine distribution.
Burns and supporters of the bill say that the state National Guard has infrastructure, manpower and logistics to make sure that the vaccine is distributed to all in a timely fashion and efficiently.
“The lack of coordination regarding the COVID vaccine rollout is confusing, frustrating and unnecessary,” Burns said in a press release. “In order to get back to normal, it is critical that we get this vaccine into the arms of as many people as possible, as quickly and efficiently as possible. We have to do something to get this vaccine rollout going in the right direction, and the National Guard can help with that.”
Mauldin did not rule out using the National Guard, but repeated that the major issue is lack of supply.
“We have always worked closely with our partners at the National Guard,” Mauldin said during the press briefing. “Right now, in fact, they’re working without state nursing facilities. I will note that all public health infrastructure has been stretched by this pandemic.”
Several reporters asked if a centralized registration system could be created to lessen the confusion. Mauldin noted the state does have a central information line to help those eligible through the enrollment process.
“We have staff on our 877-PA-Health (877-724-3258) line who are ready to take calls from folks and help them navigate that map,” she said. “Again, because of the limited supplies, we can’t promise we will get those folks appointments.”
In response to questions about mass vaccination clinics, such as those being set up in other states, Mauldin said the health department is working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to explore that option when supplies become available.
Mauldin noted that 83% of the first dose allotment received by the state has been administered to Pennsylvania residents by the network of about 1,600 providers.
As the downward trend in new-case reports reach pre-Thanksgiving levels, Mauldin reminded the public about the risk of spreading COVID-19 this weekend during the “unofficial national holiday” of Super Bowl Sunday.
“As we learned from the Thanksgiving holiday, small gatherings can lead to outbreaks of COVID-19 – something we especially want to avoid as people wait to be vaccinated,” she said. Our Super Bowl parties might have to look a bit different.”
There were no triple-digit increases in this region, with fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases in most local counties on Friday.
All measures updated Friday on the health department’s early warning dashboard were trending downward, with new cases down by 6,178 statewide over the past seven days.
The portion of all tests that come back positive edged down to 8.6% over the past seven days.
Last Friday’s report showed a 9.3% positivity rate for the previous seven days.
On Friday, the state reported 4,688 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 861,674.
Cambria County added 42 new cases, Somerset County added 28 cases, Bedford County added 11 cases, Blair County added 30 cases, Indiana County added 21 cases, Clearfield County added 13 cases, Centre County added 49 cases and Westmoreland County added 62 cases.
The health department reported 138 new deaths, bringing the state total to 22,239 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There were no additional deaths in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford or Clearfield counties on Friday. Blair County added five deaths, Westmoreland added nine deaths and Centre County added one death.
