Greater Johnstown Career and Technology staff collected personal protective equipment to donate to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.
An estimated 865 isolation masks, 200 gowns and 13,760 nitrile gloves were donated.
The career and technology programs that contributed include the heath assistant, practical nursing, culinary arts, laboratory technology, construction technology and mobile equipment operations.
