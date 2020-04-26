Two annual summer fundraisers held by St. Vincent de Paul Johnstown Family Kitchen will not be happening this year.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the Feed the Need Food Truck Rodeo scheduled for June 21 and the Feed the Need Rubber Duck Race scheduled for Aug. 2 have been canceled.
“This is obviously a disappointment to us as we work so hard to raise funds to meet the needs in our community,” said Georgia Lehman, community relations specialist with St. Vincent de Paul’s Food for Families.
“Since things are uncertain as to when we’ll get back to the new normal, we felt it’s best to cancel and plan for 2021.”
The Feed the Need Food Truck Rodeo has been rescheduled for June 20, 2021, and the Feed the Need Rubber Duck Race will be held sometime in early August 2021.
Lehman said the fundraisers account for almost 40% of the kitchen’s operating income.
“Not being able to hold these events is a concern for us,” she said.
The Johnstown Family Kitchen serves on average 150 hot lunches Monday through Friday year-round.
The kitchen is operated mainly by volunteers who assist the manager and two part-time staff in preparing and serving lunches.
“With the recent outbreak of the virus the kitchen has transitioned to a takeout only lunch,” Lehman said. “We want to continue to serve those in our community who rely on us for at least one hot meal a day and this transition does not come without additional costs.”
With the cancellations of the fundraisers, organizers are asking the community to continue to offer support by making monetary donations online, through Facebook or by mail.
To donate online individuals can go to www.svdpcares.org, through Facebook at Johnstown Soup Kitchen – SVDP and by mail to Johnstown Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown, Pa. 15901.
For more information, call Lehman at 814-242-2083.
