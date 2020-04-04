Even though there are no students on the St. Francis University campus, that doesn’t mean the faculty and staff aren’t looking out for them.
Recently, the university launched the mindfulness and wellness Initiative to “create online activities and outlets for students to learn and implement healthy lifestyle behaviors for the mind, body and spirit,” a press release said.
“It’s been growing every week since January,” university Residence Life Coordinator Alex Rivers said.
Initially, a mindfulness task force, including Rivers, was created with representatives from every part of campus life to create events for the spring semester.
Rivers said 20 events were planned out aiming to help students deal with stress and ease their minds.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to switch to online learning made that impossible.
Instead, the university adjusted the delivery and created pages on both Facebook and Instagram under the name “Saint Francis University Mindfulness and Wellness Initiative.”
Throughout the rest of the semester a number of wellness resources for the mind, spirit and body will be shared for anyone to take part in, Rivers said.
On Friday, the first hour-long holistic wellness workshop was broadcast live on Facebook with adjunct professor Nicol Epple hosting.
The video reached nearly 500 views in its first hour.
Epple was hosting yoga lessons in the DiSepio Institute for Rural Health and Wellness before the campus was closed.
The director of the institute, Jay Roberts, introduced Rivers to Epple, and she’s been helping ever since.
Viewers were encouraged to get a pencil or pen and notepad, find a comfortable area to sit and grab a drink.
“We’re going to be focusing on our body and our mind and our heart and just being present and grounded,” Epple said in the video.
Before starting the lesson, Epple addressed the global situation.
She said she imagines everyone is going through a hard time right now and spoke briefly about the shift to online learning and the “surreal experience” of COVID-19.
“I hope that within the next hour I can bring you through a place of peace, through the activities that you will do,” Epple said
She proceeded to lead the audience in free writing, mindfulness meditation and yoga stretches.
Rivers explained that with everything going on in the world St. Francis still wants to help students and provide some form of normalcy.
“We still want them to have the college experience even though it’s remotely,” Rivers said.
As the initiative gains traction, St. Francis is going to offer more virtual yoga and meditation sessions, journaling workshops and, if possible, an open mic night for the students.
“We are living in very stressful times. Life as we know it is rapidly changing, which can create new challenges to our mental wellness and exacerbate existing mental health problems,” St. Francis Office of Counseling Services Coordinator Laura Corbett Contorchick said. “From a mental wellness perspective, some of the primary goals of the St. Francis Mindfulness and Wellness Initiative are to help our students develop self-awareness, improve emotional regulation, enhance empathy and increase feelings of connectedness – thereby helping them to create balance, build resilience and find calm amidst the chaos.”
