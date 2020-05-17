LORETTO – St. Francis softball coach Jessica O’Donnell announced that Cleveland State transfer Lindsay Ward will be joining the program for the 2020-21 academic year.
“Lindsay is a great addition to our program,” raved O’Donnell. “She has a lot versatility in the infield and has proven to be very consistent at the plate. She’s also a tremendous student in the classroom. Someone with her knowledge and expertise is going to make an immediate impact within our program. We’re excited to welcome her to our Red Flash Family.”
After redshirting as a freshman in 2018, Ward was a significant contributor for the Vikings in each of the past two seasons. As a redshirt freshman, she played in 45 games, batting .248 with three home runs, and tying for the team lead with 25 runs scored. Her redshirt sophomore season was off to a fast start before it was cut short due to the coronavirus. In 19 games, she hit .318 with two homers, 13 RBIs and a team-best four stolen bases, hitting safely in 11 of her last 16 games.
Ward was a two-time all-Ohio selection at Kirtland High School, where she dented the OHSAA record book with 12 home runs as a freshman. She overcame an ACL injury to finish her career with 28 home runs, leading Kirtland to an 18-1 record during her junior season. As a senior, she batted .563 with a 1.063 slugging percentage.
In addition to being an all-district first-team selection on the diamond, she also garnered all-district accolades in soccer and was an honorable mention all-league selection as a freshman in basketball.
