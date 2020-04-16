LORETTO – St. Francis University faculty led a recent effort to gather supplies in order to assist local hospitals and other agencies in battling the spread of COVID-19.
“We received emails from several local hospitals and nursing homes asking if we have any PPE (personal protective equipment) to spare,” St. Francis Associate Dean of the School of Health Sciences and Education Rita Trofino said. “We immediately wanted to help.”
The effort has helped Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries, Interim Home Health, Garvey Manor, Milestones, Atrium Manor, Cambria County Prison and Bayada Home Health Care, she said.
Trofino said the faculty at St. Francis had heard of the “unprecedented” requests made to frontline workers, such as reusing masks, gowns and respirators and knew they needed to help somehow.
The initial email request came from Conemaugh Memorial, Trofino said, and in just two days she was dropping off masks, gowns and goggles for the staff there.
Shortly after, she said, more requests started to come in and the faculty worked to meet those inquiries.
Brenda Guzic, director of the Experimental Learning Commons, and Stephen LoRusso, the exercise physiology coordinator, gathered thousands of pieces of protective equipment – including gloves, plastic aprons, masks, gowns and thermometers.
Trofino said she was put in charge of coordinating all the donation efforts.
Guzic, LoRusso and Don Walkovich, dean of the School of Health Sciences and Education, met her on campus at different times to collect the equipment.
From there, Trofino, her husband, Ralph, and Heather Mack, assistant director of clinical education, split the work to distribute the supplies – which were delivered to the other organizations who asked for it about a week later.
“One of our core values is a heart for service,” Trofino said. “Once I received that initial email from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, I immediately asked permission to go to campus and our dean, Dr. Don Walkovich; our academic vice president, Dr. Karan Powell; and Father Malachi Van Tassell, our president, all immediately agreed to allow me and Brenda Guzic to come to campus to gather PPE. Father Malachi said ‘Please donate these items. We are here to help.’ ”
This desire to help has spread to other areas of campus.
Trofino said engineering faculty members Brother Marius Strom and Rachel Wagner are working on using the university’s 3D printers to make face shields for the medical community.
The pair hope to begin production next week and with additional funding, Strom and Wagner expect to be able to produce at least 80 shields per week, which Trofino will then deliver to the facilities that have requested them.
“We were able to help a lot of providers but there’s still a need out there for health care professionals and first responders,” Mack said in a release.
“I encourage anyone out there who has supplies to spare to consider donating.”
