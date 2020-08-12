Get your engines revved up.
St. Clement Roman Catholic Church in Upper Yoder Township is holding its “Show Us Your Ride” virtual car cruise through Sept. 11, and it’s giving people the opportunity to show off their vehicles or motorcycles at www.carcruise.stclementjohnstown.org.
The idea came about after COVID-19 canceled the church’s annual festival and car cruise.
“The car cruise is popular and people enjoy it, so we wanted to do something that could lift people’s spirits and be something positive,” said the Rev. William Rosenbaum, pastor of St. Clement Church.
Those interested in participating should email their name, a description of the vehicle or motorcycle, and one to three photos to stclementchurch@atlanticbb.net.
A short preferred title can be submitted along with a one- to two-minute video.
There is no entry fee.
Those who are trying to sell a vehicle or motorcycle are asked to include contact information.
Each entry will have an opportunity to win a $50 Sheetz gift card. The drawling will be held Sept. 11.
T-shirts to commemorate the virtual car cruise are available on the website for $10.
Rosenbaum said the hope is the virtual car cruise will keep people’s interest because they want to the hold the event in person next year.
“We’re hoping for a better future when we can enjoy doing things and being together,” he said.
In addition, plans are in the works to hold a drive-by roast beef dinner and gob sale.
“We’re looking for different ways to develop a good, positive feeling again,” Rosenbaum said.
For more information, call 814-255-4422.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.