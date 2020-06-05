It’s not the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games that John Vinzani envisioned. But even virtually, the excitement is still there to compete.
“I’m ready to have fun,” the 40-year-old Somerset resident said. “I think virtual summer games is a great idea.”
With coronavirus concerns continuing, the summer games that were to be held at Penn State University were canceled, but the organization wanted to make sure athletes still had an opportunity to show off their skills.
In response, they created the 2020 Virtual Summer Games.
“When we had to cancel the in-person summer games, we wanted to still create some type of experience for our athletes where they could in some way come together,” said Teresa Amaturo, SOPA’s competition director for the central region.
The virtual games are open to every registered athlete, and they can compete in athletics, basketball, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, softball, swimming and tennis.
“We’re offering two or three challenges for each sport that athletes would be able to do from their own home that wouldn’t require much in the way of equipment or with things they could adapt around their house to make equipment,” Amaturo said.
‘Open ... and inclusive’
Each challenge provides instruction on how to participate and “score” the event, while YouTube videos show how each event should look.
“They practice for a few weeks and submit their best score,” Amaturo said. “We’ve also asked they submit a video of themselves either practicing or doing their final competition challenge.”
Once everything is received and compiled, athletes will come together for a series of virtual events June 12 through 14 on SOPA’s website, Facebook, YouTube channel and on Zoom.
The virtual weekend-long celebration also will feature an opening ceremony, health videos, and athlete and celebrity ambassador shout-outs.
For these games, no awards will be given.
“All the athletes competing and submitting scores will receive a T-shirt that we created for virtual summer games,” Amaturo said.
“It’s more about coming together and being a part of something while we’re all stuck inside. We want it to be open to everybody and inclusive.”
Vinzani, who has competed in SOPA winter and summer games for 32 years in various sports, said for the virtual summer games he’s participating in golf.
“I’ve been practicing some at home and at a putting green in Somerset,” he said. “I’ve been recording my scores and making videos.”
Vinzani said although the virtual games are good alternative, he does miss being at Penn State competing with his friends and staying in the dorms.
“I can’t wait until next year when we can all be together,” he said.
‘Different experience’
Helping her son navigate the virtual games process is Diana Vinzani, who also serves as program manager for SOPA Somerset County.
“It’s a totally different experience, but I think it’s great that our state offices have come up with the virtual idea to keep the athletes involved and keep the spirit of Special Olympics going,” she said. “They’ve put a lot of work into this and it’s amazing.”
Currently, four athletes from Somerset County plan on submitting scores.
“This is a part of their lives that they just love and they look forward to it,” Diana Vinzani said.
Amaturo added that even though athletes, volunteers and staff can’t physically be together, they are still connected.
“We can be active and challenge ourselves in the sports that we love,” she said. “We hope athletes remember that this was fun and they had the best experience connecting with friends online.”
For more information or to watch activities, visit www.specialolympicspa.org.
