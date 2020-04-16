With its facilities closed due to the coronavirus, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is finding ways to bring art to its patrons.
SAMA is offering free online art classes through Facebook Live for its Loretto, Bedford, Altoona and Ligonier Valley sites.
Videos are being posted throughout the week that offer instruction in a variety of artistic topics for people of all ages.
Sarah E. Henrich, SAMA’s director and senior curator, said the classes are a great way to reach local community members, especially those who have children and are looking for activities and ways to keep them occupied.
“Even though we are in a difficult period right now with all of the challenges with COVID-19, our spirit and creativity doesn’t go away,” she said. “This is a way to get back in touch with ourselves and our better part and celebrate that and take a brief break from some of the more sad parts of this situation.”
Topics range from introducing children to the elements of art, working with recycled items, zentangle art and incorporating music into art.
“We’re also focusing on things that are very pleasant and relaxing,” Henrich said.
“There is something for everybody.”
SAMA-Altoona’s classes are being held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 7.
Instructors alternate teaching the classes that are geared for children ages 8 to 13.
Classes can be found at www.facebook.com/SAMAAltoona. For more information, call 814-946-4464 or email altoona@sama-art.org.
Facebook Live stream classes for SAMA-Bedford will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Classes feature a wide variety of skill sets, subject matter, disciplines and instructors.
To join, visit www.facebook.com/SAMABedford. Call 814-589-3020 or email bedford@sama-art.org for more information.
SAMA-Ligonier Valley is offering instructional videos from its featured artist of the week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
An upcoming photography class will be hosted by a professional photographer.
Classes are available at www.facebook.com/SAMALigonier. For more information, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org.
SAMA-Loretto is presenting adult drawing classes at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For additional classes, visit www.facebook.com/SAMALoretto. Call 814-472-3920 or email loretto@sama-art.org for more information.
New class topics for the following week will be posted every Friday on each Facebook page.
Henrich said she plans to do an online presentation on SAMA’s permanent collection.
“We’re going to examine five pieces from the collection and I’m going to share with the audience why that was selected, what about it is attractive to a museum and why we would collect it, and discuss how its cared for,” she said. “We’ll also talk about our forward looking expansion of the permanent collection and what kind of things we’re looking to collect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.