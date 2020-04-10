Bella Sossong took an ordinary front door and turned it into a beautiful Easter message.
With schools closed, the third grader at Forest Hills Elementary School has been spending time at her grandparents’ home in Mount Hope while her parents are at work and was looking for ways to keep busy.
“Her mom saw on Facebook that someone did this so we asked Bella if she’d like to paint the door and she said yes,” said Brenda Jones, Bella’s grandmother.
So on Tuesday, the 9-year-old got to work creating her own brightly colored masterpiece.
Jones said she had all the paint and materials at the house and she helped Bella do the framing of the cross.
“She put the tape on the door and painted the colors on it,” she said. “She was the one who designed it to look like stained glass. She did a nice job on it and she took her time.”
Bella said with Easter coming she wanted to share the painting with the neighbors.
“I hope it brightens their day,” the South Fork resident said.
She said she likes to do arts and crafts projects and this was something fun to do.
“We made a cross in the middle and then we made other shapes with tape and I painted it,” Bella said.
She said the door is a good reminder of what Easter is about since they can’t physically go to church on Sunday to worship.
“I will miss going to celebrate this special holiday at my church,” Bella said.
Jones said Bella has received a lot of comments about how nice the door looks.
“We even put a light on it so at night it shines in the dark,” she said. “I’m very proud of her.
“I hope she learned that God is everything and you have to have faith that he’ll get us through what we’re all going through now.”
