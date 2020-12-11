Somerset County recorded a record 228 new COVID-19 cases and was one of five area counties reporting triple-digit increases on Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Cambia County added 305 new cases, Blair County added 210 cases, Clearfield County added 128 cases and Westmoreland added 657 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s update.
Bedford County’s 86 new cases and Indiana County’s 89 cases were the region’s double-digit increases among 12,745 additional positive cases statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 470,034 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Cambria County had the largest increase in fatalities, recording 11 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday. Westmoreland added seven deaths, Clearfield added six, Bedford added four and Blair added three deaths among 225 additional deaths statewide. The now have been 12,235 Pennsylvanians who died from complications of COVID-19.
