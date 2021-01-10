Somerset County added nearly 200 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Cambria County added nine deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
For Somerset, its 118 cases on Saturday and 75 on Sunday – or 193 total – appeared to be a weekend record as the county's cases continue to jump, even as the statewide new case rate has dropped.
Cambria County added 178 cases over the same two-day span. All nine deaths were added Saturday, bringing the county's total to 286 deaths.
Over the past week, 32 Cambria residents died of COVID-19 related complications – down a bit from previous weeks but still the highest in the region.
Somerset County recorded 21 deaths over the past week to cross the 100-death mark. Somerset now has 109 deaths.
Blair County, which added five deaths this week, now has 192 total and 8,797 cases after adding 176 over the weekend.
Bedford County's death total hit the 100 mark while Bedford added 52 positive cases over the weekend, state figures show.
Indiana County added two deaths and now has 132.
Clearfield County added one death and now has 4,791 cases since March and 56 deaths.
Westmoreland County's five deaths Sunday brought its total to 481. The county's total positive cases reached 21,853 – up more than 250 since Saturday.
Statewide trends
With new cases slowing in other parts of Pennsylvania, the state's estimated percentage of "recovered" cases grew from 69% to 73% over the past week.
But the state logged 376 deaths, up from 66 the weekend prior.
Statewide, 5,201 people were hospitalized with the virus Sunday while 640 people were on ventilators – both numbers down from last week.
State officials have cautioned that that a post-Christmas spike could change that in the month following the holiday and have urged Pennsylvania residents to continue following mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.