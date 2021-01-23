Five new COVID-19 deaths each in Somerset and Westmoreland counties were the region's largest increases in Saturday's Pennsylvania Department of Health update.
Westmoreland was the region's only county with a triple-digit increase among 5,785 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide.
There were 205 additional deaths, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 799,957 cases and 20,526 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
It's the sixth consecutive day with fewer than 6,000 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases dropped for the 12th consecutive day, reaching 5,554 average cases a day.
Cambria County added 61 cases and one death for totals of 10,472 cases and 355 deaths.
Somerset County added 29 cases and five deaths to reach 6,132 cases and 159 deaths.
Bedford County added 19 cases with no deaths to reach 3,487 cases and 117 deaths.
Blair County added 58 cases and four deaths to reach 9,635 cases and 232 deaths.
Indiana County added 24 cases and one death to reach 4,653 cases and 145 deaths.
Clearfield County added 28 cases and two deaths to reach 5,335 cases and 86 deaths.
Centre County added 74 cases and two deaths to reach 10,525 cases and 183 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 140 cases and five deaths to reach 23,962 cases and 565 deaths.
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 4,000 for the first time since early December. There were 3,997 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 statewide on Saturday, including 803 in intensive care units and 479 on ventilators or breathing machines.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals there were 121 COVID-19 patients, including 14 in ICUs and 19 on ventilators.
Ten days ago, there were 5,204 patients statewide and 172 patients in the four-county region.
