Somerset Area sixth- through 12th-graders will be returning to a phased hybrid model of education Friday.
The school board unanimously approved the proposal, presented by Superintendent Krista Mathias, at the Monday meeting.
“Every teacher, every administrator and every board especially here wants our students back in school,” she said.
Details of how the return to in-person education weren’t shared, but Mathias assured the nearly 300 participants on the Zoom call that information will be available for review on Schoology on Tuesday.
Prior to the vote by the members, several parents shared their desires to have their students back in the classroom.
“The mental anguish these kids are going through being on virtual ... they really need to get back in and get that personal help from the teachers and they need to be around other kids at this point,” parent Krystal Boburchock said.
Others echoed her concern about the mental health aspect of learners and those who are falling behind or getting failing grades – some for the first time in their academic careers.
Students also joined the call for a return to face-to-face education.
Cassidy Peterson, a junior at Somerset, said going back to school would be “pretty great” because her grades are dropping, and she struggles to stay stay on task.
“I want to assure everybody that there’s nobody on the board that thinks that virtual learning is an adequate substitution for in-person classes and we will do everything possible to get your students back in the classroom,” President John Barth said.
Mathias added that the district does have mental health resources available and will be offering remediation opportunities for students that aren’t doing well academically at the moment.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will begin in-person education four days per week Tuesday and Wednesdays will be all virtual to allow for “intensive cleaning.”
That decision was approved at the Feb. 2 school board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.