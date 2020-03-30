At a time police officers in cities across the nation are falling ill to COVID-19, an agreement announced Monday is aimed at ensuring if the scenario repeats itself here, Somerset County’s 14 law enforcement agencies will have backup – each other.
A dozen borough and township police departments stretching from Windber to Elk Lick Township, as well as Pennsylvania State Police and the Somerset County Sheriffs Office signed a “mutual aid” agreement to help one another if the contagious virus starts dwindling local departments’ rosters.
“If someone within a police department gets coronavirus, it could decimate it pretty quickly,” Windber Area police Chief Andy Frear said. “In times like this, we need to be there for each other.”
Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas announced the agreement Monday.
In addition to Windber and Elk Lick, the agreement also listed Berlin, Hooversville, Indian Lake, Jennerstown, Meyersdale, Rockwood and Somerset boroughs, as well as Shade, Summit and Conemaugh townships departments.
It’s not uncommon for neighboring departments to assist one another on calls across the area.
Frear said the agreement “streamlines” the procedural process, enabling one department to quickly provide support to another – even if they are a few jurisdictions away.
As of now, Thomas said he isn’t aware of any police officers in Somerset County with coronavirus – or being quarantined as a precaution.
But given the fact police interact with the public every day, the risk is real, he said.
That’s become apparent across the nation over the past weekend.
In New Jersey, state police revealed more than 160 police officers statewide have tested positive for the new coronavirus, which health experts say is spread through person-to-person contact and exposure to particles released when a carrier coughs or sneezes.
In Detroit, one in five city officers are quarantined. Two have died, according to The Associated Press.
More than 30 officers in Baltimore County, Maryland, were ordered to self-quarantine Monday after two officers tested positive for the disease.
Each of those regions are dealing with thousands of public coronavirus cases.
Further away from the major urban centers, the Cambria-Somerset region has only just started recording positive cases – two residents in each as of Monday.
But departments such as Conemaugh Township police have already been taking precautions for weeks.
“With the coronavirus, we’re all dealing with a bunch of unknowns. What we do know is that we don’t want our 24-7 coverage to be interrupted,” said Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia.
While his 12-officer department continues its regular patrols, calls are being handled by telephone – whenever possible.
“We’re screening calls. We’re asking callers if there’s anything we should be concerned about – any signs of coronavirus symptoms before we arrive on scene. So we know what to prepare for,” Zangaglia said. “And if it’s something that can be handled over the phone – a non-emergency situation. We’re doing that.”
Having a mutual aid agreement will add yet another layer of protection for the department, Conemaugh Township Chairman Steve Buncich said.
Buncich said he hasn’t reviewed the final version of the mutual aid agreement.
“But it’s a good idea,” he said.
Without a mutual aid agreement, there could be legal “red tape” preventing departments allowing officers to work in other municipalities, Buncich said.
“We’re all small operations around here. It’s advantageous to all of us to support each other,” he said.
Thomas noted that agreement isn’t binding, meaning there’d be no penalty if a department is called to provide support to a neighbor but was unable to do so.
The state police, as always, will continue providing any assistance needed to local departments, as well as those who do not have municipal coverage, he noted.
Under Troop A, state police patrol much of the county and the regional agreement doesn’t change that, Thomas said.
“This is meant to let people know that, regardless of what could happen, there’s going to be law enforcement out there when it’s needed,” Thomas said. “We want people to have peace of mind.”
